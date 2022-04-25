Werewolf 181: Full Moon Alchemist – Day 3

Dear Daddy,

Hi! I miss you, even though I get to see you all the time. Mommy says you’re busy at work, but why can’t you work here? Then you get to be with me and Mommy more.

We got to play with Big Sister today! She’s a lot of fun. I hope we get to see her more.

Is work fun for you? I hope you’re having fun at work. Are you making friends? I don’t want you to be too sad when you’re there, and friends make everything better.

Well, Mommy is telling me we have to go make dinner. Do your best at work! See you when you get home!

Love,

Elicia

Main was going through the Library, excited to read one of the many books at her disposal. Where she was living before, there weren’t a lot of books that were available to her, so this was like paradise.

As she started tearing through page after page, she heard something rumbling. Suddenly, the shelves started collapsing as she heard the loud roar of a man who had lost everything and held nothing but vengeance in his heart, destroying those who stood in his path.

“Aahhhhhh, not the books!” Main cried as she tried to save whatever tomes were within her reach.

But as she did, the man’s path of destruction laid waste to another shelf, which toppled the books over her, and an experience she didn’t want to go through again played out in almost the exact same fashion.

At that moment, a librarian named Sheska felt a chill down her spine.

MSD/Main has died. He was a State Military Officer (vanilla town).

The man realized that the girl was but an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire, but the guilt he would feel was nothing compared to the weight of all he had suffered before.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Maes Hughes gushed at the sight of his little girl sending him a letter while he was at work. He couldn’t wait to show it off to everyone.

“Look at this!” he exclaimed. “My daughter wrote to me wishing me the best while I’m at work! Isn’t she just the cutest?” As he said this, he proceeded to slam a photo of said daughter into the eye sockets of every fellow officer who was within a 5m-radius of him.

“HUGHES!” one said. “That’s enough! Don’t you see that none of us want to hear about your obsessive need to brag about your kid?”

“Aw, but she’s the best! I just want to show her off! Can’t a father be proud of his child?”

The officers stormed off with annoyed looks on their faces, leaving Hughes alone, which was just what he wanted. Finally, he could get some time to look at some of the documents that Sheska gave him.

As he pored through every page, he suddenly realized something. What it was, he couldn’t say out loud. Had he stumbled onto a truth that people weren’t supposed to know?

“Oh, so you found a little secret, did you?” a voice behind him said.

Hughes turned around, shocked. There was a strange figure, beautiful but very dangerous even to the naked eye.

“I know what you’re planning. And it’s not gonna work. We already took out one of your own, so believe me when I say that we’re going to stop you,” Hughes said.

The figure smirked. “Heh, I’d like to see you try.”

At once, a black blade from the figure’s body went rushing towards Hughes, but he dodged just in time, making a break for the door.

As he rushed out the door, he saw a familiar face approaching him, and he suddenly stopped.

“Gracia?”

But how did she get in here? And what’s that she’s holding? Wait, no, that’s not her, it’s–

As he realized who it really was, a gun went off, hitting Hughes right in the stomach. Unable to stop the bleeding, he collapsed onto the floor. He held his daughter’s photo in his hand, with tears in his eyes, devastated that he would not be able to see her smile again.

When Hughes’ wife and daughter heard what had happened, Elicia said that she should put her daddy’s food in the fridge so it wouldn’t go bad when he got home. Gracia started to sob as she held Elicia in her arms.

Otakunomike/Maes Hughes has died. He was a State Alchemist (vanilla town).

With all the pieces finally in place, the materials needed to make a powerful weapon were now ready, and a great surge of energy accumulated, where a shining red stone finally formed. But who would get their hands on it first?

Roles Amestrians (town): Will win when all homunculi and Scar are dead. 6 State Military Officers (vanilla town) – Half will be State Alchemists, half will not; they will not be told which they are. They have no power except to vote. Edward Elric (investigator) – Can see if someone is a human or homunculi. Independent roles and Envy will read as human. Shares a chat with Alphonse. Cannot perform a night action if Alphonse performs his night action. Reads as State Alchemist to Wrath. Alphonse Elric (jailer) – Uses his armor to shield someone from attacks and prevents them from performing night actions. He can jail neither himself nor the same person on two consecutive nights. Shares a chat with Edward. Cannot perform a night action if Edward performs his night action. Winry Rockbell (healer) – An ace mechanic who can fix up any automail. Takes after her parents, who were doctors, and can keep someone from getting killed. She cannot heal herself nor can she heal the same person on two consecutive nights. Homunculi (wolves): Will win when their numbers are equal to/greater than all other players combined and Scar is dead. Father (head wolf) – Orders the kill. If Father is jailed, the kill will not go through. If Father is killed, there will be no one assigned to the kill afterwards. Envy (stealth wolf) – Can take the shape of anyone they have seen before. Reads as human to Edward. Lust (wolf roleblocker) – Lures unsuspecting humans into her grasp, rendering them unable to perform their night actions. Cannot target the same person on two consecutive nights. Wrath (wolf investigator) – Can see if someone is a State Alchemist or not. Edward, Roy, and half the vanilla town will read as State Alchemist, everyone else will not. Independent: Scar (SK) – Wishes to eliminate the world of State Alchemists and the abominations alchemy has created. Wins when all State Alchemists and homunculi are dead. Does not have to kill any non-State Alchemists (Alphonse, Winry, Lin Yao, May Chang, non-alchemist State Military Officers) in order to win. Lin Yao (Survivor) – Seeking the Philosopher’s Stone. Will win if they have a Philosopher’s Stone and are alive at the end of the game. May Chang (Survivor) – Seeking the Philosopher’s Stone. Will win if they have a Philosopher’s Stone and are alive at the end of the game. [collapse]

Philosopher's Stone At one or more points in the game, a Philosopher’s Stone will be made, which has the potential to amplify a player’s power. How that power is amplified will vary depending on who possesses the Stone. For VT, Winry, and independent roles: The stone will have no effect. For Edward and Alphonse: The stone will allow them to be unblockable (if they themselves are targeted to be blocked, it will not stop their action from going through–their action can still be nullified if their target is protected). For wolves: The stone will allow them to create a new homunculus (i.e. they will receive a wolf recruitment–they cannot recruit any roled town, Scar, or State Alchemists). Once a stone has been used, it cannot be used again. If a player dies while in possession of an unused stone, it will be put in play again on the subsequent day following their death. [collapse]

Players Shipwreck Sic Chum Otakunomike State Alchemist (vanilla town) MSD State Military Officer (vanilla town) Lamb Cop Malthusc State Military Officer (vanilla town) Goat Indy Jake Wrath (wolf investigator) Kim Gramps Queequeg Alphonse Elric (jailer) Grumproro Ralph State Alchemist (vanilla town) Emm Raven Marlowe Rim Backups Hoho Narrow [collapse]

Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Tuesday, April 26 at 3 PM MDT.

