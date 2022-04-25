Weekly Games Thread’s License to Thrill

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question:

What are some of your best, worst, most memorable experiences with licensed games? Try to be more creative than defaulting to [insert Telltale/superhero game of choice here]. This prompt is inspired by my next Mid-Aughts Meltdown entry replacing the mysterious and now indefinitely delayed previous one. But there’s no mystery here: I’m doing the trilogy of Avatar: The Last Airbender games produced as the masterpiece series aired in the 2000s. I’ll be publishing the article on July 19th 2022, the 14th anniversary of the series finale’s airing.

In other news from the Bones writing sphere, next week on May 2nd y’all will have the April 2022 Game News Roundup ready to enjoy. In the meantime, today I’ve published the second entry in the Patreon exclusive rumor coverage series.

