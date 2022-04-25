30 Day Simpsons Challenge Day 25: Video Games

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about the video games that the show has had over the years! Which was your favorite and why?

Bonus Prompt: What kind of game would you like to see produced for the property?

Extra Prompt: What in-show game would you like in reality?

