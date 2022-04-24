The Bad Guys Steal The The April 22nd Weekend Box Office Win

I love when a film that absolutely wasn’t on my radar at all ends up taking the top spot and making some waves. DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys took the top spot today with a $24 million domestic take on its $69 million production. That helped as Fantastic Beasts’ third installment has fallen to third place with a $14 million take while Sonic the Hedgehog 2 holds at second where it did $15.2 million.

The solid numbers of a family film while still dealing with how people are reacting to going back to the box office – especially as COVID numbers are ticking up again – is definitely welcome. Disney has, in the eyes of many, left a lot of money on the table by not putting Pixar films like Turning Red in the theater while focusing on building up subscribers for its service. And it’s not just family entertainment but low to mid range budget films that do still get made as to whether they can find an audience there or if it’s worth it to just sell it outright digitally to services.

It’s also why we’re glad to see The Northman chart at fourth place with a $12 million take and have hopes for seeing Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent build some solid word of mouth, much as Everything Everywhere All at Once has.

On the anime side, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has fallen from the top twelve list entirely.

Next weekend sees the usual array of limited-release films coming out with only the Liam Neeson film Memory going wide from Open Road Films. The next big wide event flick is a week after with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6th, 2022.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Bad Guys, The Universal $24,000,000 4,008 $5,988 $24,000,000 38.6% 2 Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Paramount $15,225,000 3,809 $3,997 $145,829,424 27.2% 3 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Warner Bros. $14,010,000 4,245 $3,300 $67,126,750 5.8% 4 Northman, The Focus Features $12,000,000 3,234 $3,711 $12,000,000 5.7% 5 Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, The Lionsgate $7,175,000 3,036 $2,363 $7,175,000 4.8% 6 Everything Everywhere All at Once A24 $5,425,446 2,133 $2,544 $26,944,336 4.4% 7 Lost City, The Paramount $4,375,000 2,828 $1,547 $85,394,909 3.8% 8 Father Stu Sony $3,325,000 2,705 $1,229 $13,869,511 3.4% 9 Morbius Sony $2,250,000 2,306 $976 $69,178,104 2.8% 10 Ambulance Universal $1,800,000 1,966 $916 $19,199,045 1.1% 11 Batman, The Warner Bros. $1,500,000 1,804 $831 $367,717,661 0.4% 12 Y Como Es El? Pantelion/Emick $630,000 325 $1,938 $630,000 0.3%

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

