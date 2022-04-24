A Yellowjackets Night Thread

Yellowjackets is a Drama/Thriller TV series that premiered on late 2021. The show follows 2 timelines: one set in 1996 where we follow a girls soccer team stranded in the middle of the wilderness following a plane crash intended on taking them to the national championship. The other set in the present day where some of the survivors are still coping with the tragedy. The show is a mix of Drama, Mystery, and Horror.

I first watched the show thanks to members of The Avocado talking and recommending it here when it first premiered, and I became hooked on the show. What makes Yellowjackets very good is the strength of its cast; especially the actors who shared the same characters. Yellowjackets features an ensemble that includes 90s veterans like Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypruss, Juliette Lewis, and Christina Ricci playing the older version of the characters in the present timeline. And relative newcomers Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, and Samantha Hanratty playing the younger version of the characters in 1996. The cast is featured down below in their respective order:

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...