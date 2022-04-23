Werewolf 181: Full Moon Alchemist – Day 2

Darling,

I write in earnest, hoping that you are well. I cannot wait to see you again. I know your job has kept us apart, especially when you had to go to East City for some time. But that time away has not diminished any feelings. I hope the same can be said for yourself.

I remember your promise to me. Your promise to the people you hold closest to you. There are many still counting on you to lead the way through the darkness we’ve encountered, myself included. I believe you will uphold your end.

Of course, as an alchemist, you are fully aware of Equivalent Exchange. Just as you have made your promise to me, I have made my promise to you. One promise must be made if the other cannot be upheld. If your promise cannot be kept, mine will. I hope that possibility does not come to pass.

Be well my darling, and see to it that your promise to us will be what you always hoped it would.

Elizabeth

Night fell upon Central, and Okarun could not sleep. He was convinced that there was a vast conspiracy going on under his nose, and he was close to cracking it wide open.

“There has to be something that I’m missing, there just has to be!” he mumbled to himself, pacing back and forth. “If only I had just a little something more to go on, I could show this to the military and then they’d have to believe me!”

“Oh, there is something going on,” a voice behind him said, “but it’s probably not what you’re thinking, human.”

Okarun turned around, paranoid. “Who said that? Show yourself! Prove to me your existence!”

Then a figure appeared, accompanied by additional shadowy figures, each with a glow of red in their eyes.

“You see this mark?” One of them showed what appeared to be a tattoo on their skin, a dragon eating its own tail.

“An ouroboros…” Okarun whispered, shocked. “No way…”

“Yep, and now that you know, we can’t let you live to tell anyone about it.” One of the figures arms started transforming into a sharp, black blade and cut through the torso of Okarun, who fell to the ground.

Malthusc/Okarun has died. He was a State Military Officer (vanilla town).

“Hmmm…well, I guess that could’ve been better,” Envy remarked. “Could have made a good addition to our group. But we’d still need a stone to make that happen, anyway.”

“Patience,” Father said. “When the time comes, the stone will be made.”

The fiends were on their way back to their lair when one of them stopped to look around, as they thought they heard something.

“Eh, it’s probably just one of the containers,” said the Ever Given. A ship that large was bound to have something moving around.

Little did they realize that a strange man was there, ready to wreak his vengeance on those who trespassed into the domain of God.

“Abomination,” he growled, “prepare to meet your fate.”

As the Ever Given heard this, it tried to turn around, but its body was too slow to move away fast enough, and this man had unnatural speed.

The man placed his hand onto the hull of the ship, and as if grabbing at the fabric of the ship itself, tore it wide open, causing it to sink into the harbour. As it sank, the man saw the ouroboros symbol within, and he knew he had done God’s work.

forget_it_jake/Ever Given has sunk. She was Wrath (wolf investigator).

The people in Central awoke to hear news of the fallen. Only time would tell if they would be able to get closer to the truth.

Roles Amestrians (town): Will win when all homunculi and Scar are dead. 9 State Military Officers (vanilla town) – Half will be State Alchemists, half will not; they will not be told which they are. They have no power except to vote. Edward Elric (investigator) – Can see if someone is a human or homunculi. Independent roles and Envy will read as human. Shares a chat with Alphonse. Cannot perform a night action if Alphonse performs his night action. Reads as State Alchemist to Wrath. Alphonse Elric (jailer) – Uses his armor to shield someone from attacks and prevents them from performing night actions. He can jail neither himself nor the same person on two consecutive nights. Shares a chat with Edward. Cannot perform a night action if Edward performs his night action. Winry Rockbell (healer) – An ace mechanic who can fix up any automail. Takes after her parents, who were doctors, and can keep someone from getting killed. She cannot heal herself nor can she heal the same person on two consecutive nights. Homunculi (wolves): Will win when their numbers are equal to/greater than all other players combined and Scar is dead. Father (head wolf) – Orders the kill. If Father is jailed, the kill will not go through. If Father is killed, there will be no one assigned to the kill afterwards. Envy (stealth wolf) – Can take the shape of anyone they have seen before. Reads as human to Edward. Lust (wolf roleblocker) – Lures unsuspecting humans into her grasp, rendering them unable to perform their night actions. Cannot target the same person on two consecutive nights. Wrath (wolf investigator) – Can see if someone is a State Alchemist or not. Edward, Roy, and half the vanilla town will read as State Alchemist, everyone else will not. Independent: Scar (SK) – Wishes to eliminate the world of State Alchemists and the abominations alchemy has created. Wins when all State Alchemists and homunculi are dead. Does not have to kill any non-State Alchemists (Alphonse, Winry, Lin Yao, May Chang, non-alchemist State Military Officers) in order to win. Lin Yao (Survivor) – Seeking the Philosopher’s Stone. Will win if they have a Philosopher’s Stone and are alive at the end of the game. May Chang (Survivor) – Seeking the Philosopher’s Stone. Will win if they have a Philosopher’s Stone and are alive at the end of the game. [collapse]

Philosopher's Stone At one or more points in the game, a Philosopher’s Stone will be made, which has the potential to amplify a player’s power. How that power is amplified will vary depending on who possesses the Stone. For VT, Winry, and independent roles: The stone will have no effect. For Edward and Alphonse: The stone will allow them to be unblockable (if they themselves are targeted to be blocked, it will not stop their action from going through–their action can still be nullified if their target is protected). For wolves: The stone will allow them to create a new homunculus (i.e. they will receive a wolf recruitment–they cannot recruit any roled town, Scar, or State Alchemists). Once a stone has been successfully used, it cannot be used again. If a player dies while in possession of an unused stone, it will be put in play again on the subsequent day following their death. [collapse]

Players Shipwreck Sic Chum Otakunomike MSD Lamb Cop Malthusc State Military Officer (vanilla town) Goat Indy Jake Wrath (wolf investigator) Kim Gramps Queequeg Alphonse Elric (jailer) Grumproro Ralph Emm Raven Marlowe Rim Backups Hoho Narrow [collapse]

Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Sunday, April 24 at 7 PM MDT.

