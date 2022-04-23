Spoil Sports: The Owl House, Season 2, Episode 16, “Hollow Mind”

Official plot summary: “A magical mishap transports Luz and Hunter into a new mindscape and this one is a twisted nightmare!”



Let’s be real: last week’s flashback episode didn’t really have any stakes, and was an extremely lighthearted comedy story. That…may not be what we’re getting this time. Hollow Mind has been very hyped on Twitter by the team behind the show, which could mean we’re in for an intense adventure. So, buckle up.



Of course, the real question is whether or not Hunter, truly the Casanova of The Boiling Isles, will finally hook up with Luz. Yes, it’s already apparently canon (at least according to DeviantArt) that he and Willow are engaged since the events of Any Sport in a Storm, but LUNTER WILL NOT DIE! LONG LIVE LUNTER!



(By the way, if you ship Lunter, that’s cool. I’m just being silly here.)



Happy spoiling, y’all!

