Shakespeare’s Birthday Thread

Happy Birthday (probably), William Shakespeare! Born in Stratford-upon-Avon, England in 1564, Shakespeare wrote some of the best-known plays and poems in the English language. I made you a slideshow of Shakespeare adaptations! (If your favorite adaptation didn’t make it into my slideshow, I apologize.)

Hamlet (1948) Julius Caesar (1953) Forbidden Planet (1956) Ran (1985) Henry V (1989) Much Ado About Nothing (1993) Othello (1995) Romeo + Juliet (1996) A Thousand Acres (1997) A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1999) 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) Scotland, PA (2001) West Side Story (Romeo & Juliet adaptation) Macbeth (2021)

Additionally, happy 9th birthday to my niece! I shall be joining her (and other family members and some of her friends) for a bowling party today.

Discuss Shakespeare adaptations, my niece’s birthday, how good/bad you are at bowling, or whatever else you like in the comments. And have a great day!

