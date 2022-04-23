Shakespeare’s Birthday Thread

Happy Birthday (probably), William Shakespeare! Born in Stratford-upon-Avon, England in 1564, Shakespeare wrote some of the best-known plays and poems in the English language. I made you a slideshow of Shakespeare adaptations! (If your favorite adaptation didn’t make it into my slideshow, I apologize.)
Additionally, happy 9th birthday to my niece! I shall be joining her (and other family members and some of her friends) for a bowling party today.
Discuss Shakespeare adaptations, my niece’s birthday, how good/bad you are at bowling, or whatever else you like in the comments. And have a great day!
