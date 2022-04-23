30 Day Simpsons Challenge Day 23: Best Long-term Change

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about the way the show has made status quo changes over the years. While Homer, for the most part, remains the same and the core family resets with most episodes, there have been good changes over the years and bad changes that have stuck. Where do you fall on them?

Bonus Prompt: What status quo change would you make?

