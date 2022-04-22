Job Rants Thread – 4/22/2022 – Gone Fishin’

Hey, all. Happy and Healthy Friday –

I’m at PAX East, today; so I’m feeling pretty good. If you are, I’d way wager that you feel pretty good, too; hope to see you there! If not, however, then I imagine that you’ll want to rant. So…DO IT. I’ll be back around this way next week; same rant-time, same rant-everything.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Breaks are important, Four day breaks at conventions with two of your oldest friends doubly so.

