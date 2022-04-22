Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Apr. 22

Introducing today’s contestants:

Anna, a food technologist, memorized all the Harry Potter chapter titles;

Claire, a non-profit professional, connected with her future husband over Arab culture; and

Mattea, a tutor, intends to see Kraftwerk this summer with her dad. Mattea is a 13-day champ with winnings of $286,081.

Jeopardy!

DRAFTING THE CONSTITUTION // 1980s TV // ANIMAL, VEGETABLE, MINERAL // OLD JOB NAMES // ALL THINGS BEING EQUAL // CROSSWORD CLUES “K”

DD1 – $400 – OLD JOB NAMES – In Latin, this food preparation job is carnifex; in medieval England it also meant executioner (Claire won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $5,600, Claire $0, Anna -$400.

Double Jeopardy!

FLAGS OF FORMER COUNTRIES // FIRSTS // MEMORABLE MOVIE MELODIES // FRENCH WORDS IN ENGLISH // WHINE // CHEESE

DD2 – $1,200 – FIRSTS – On Oct. 13, 1983 the first call on a commercial cell phone was made to a grandson of this inventor (With a huge lead and despite a reminder from Ken about her past regrets for small bets, Mattea added just $2,000 to her total of $20,400.)

DD3 – $1,200 – WHINE – “How doth the city sit solitary, that was full of people!” is the first complaint in this Bible book of complaints (Anna lost $3,200 on a true DD.)

Mattea was the only player on the plus side after round one and pulled away with ease in DJ, cruising into FJ at $26,000 vs. $2,800 for Claire and $1,600 for Anna.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORIC NAMES – DNA from 2 living descendants of Anne of York was used to identify the remains of this man

Only Mattea was correct on FJ, adding $8,000 to win with $34,000 for a 14-day total of $320,081.

Odds and Ends

That’s Before Our Time: After no one knew that Diane on “Cheers” was played by Shelley Long, Ken said, “And now I feel old”. Join the club, Ken.

Judging the writers: They blatantly kissed their employer’s butt in a clue congratulating Sony for having a matching program for charitable donations.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is butcher? DD2 – Who was Bell? DD3 – What is Lamentations? FJ – Who was Richard III?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...