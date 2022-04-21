Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Apr. 21

Today’s contestants are:

Meghan, an IT analyst, whose family has cocktails with Jeopardy!;

Alex, an attorney & activist, was a big target for his knife-throwing dad in a nightclub; and

Mattea, a tutor, got to see a stage finish at the Tour de France. Mattea is a 12-day champ with winnings of $271,282.

Jeopardy!

CALIFORNIA // BOOK TITLE GEOGRAPHY // THINK “BIG” // THAT’S NOT CANNON // A GOLF COURSE // ALSO FOUND IN THE KITCHEN

DD1 – $600 – CALIFORNIA – This city located northwest of San Jose has a name that means “tall tree” (Alex doubled to $2,400 and took first place from Mattea.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $5,400, Alex $6,000, Meghan $2,000.

Double Jeopardy!

THE 1720s // WORLD CAPITALS // ANAGRAMMED UNGULATES // BIBLICAL DEVOTIONS // SIMPLY STELLAR // LET FREEDOM SING

DD2 – $1,200 – THE 1720s – On Sunday, April 5, Dutch Admiral Jacob Roggeveen landed on what is now called this island, 2,200 miles west of Chile (Mattea added $3,000 to her total of $8,200 vs. $7,200 for Alex.)

DD3 – $2,000 – BIBLICAL DEVOTIONS – “Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the floods drown it” is from the 8th chapter of this biblical book (Alex lost $5,000 from his score of $14,000 vs. $19,200 for Mattea.)

Mattea faced a strong challenge from Alex, who had a chance to move very close to the lead on DD3 but missed, as Mattea led into FJ at $20,000 vs. $12,600 for Alex and $4,000 for Meghan.

Final Jeopardy!

FILMS OF THE 1950s – The title character of this film has the same name as the Roman goddess of the dawn

Only Meghan was correct on FJ. Mattea dropped $5,201 to win with $14,799 for a 13-day total of $286,081.

Odds and Ends

That’s Before Our Time: No one knew that in the folk song “If I Had A Hammer”, freedom is represented by a bell, or could recognize a photo of the performer who did a legendary opening set at Woodstock, Richie Havens.

Ken’s Korner: After her FJ response of “Sabrina” was revealed, Ken said to Mattea “not a Disney princess fan”, to which she responded with a rather emphatic “No”. So if you’re keeping score at home, it’s Talking Heads and Velvet Underground yes, Disney not so much.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Palo Alto? DD2 – What is Easter Island? DD3 – What is Song of Solomon (Song of Songs)? FJ – What is “Sleeping Beauty”?

