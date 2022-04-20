Moon Knight Episode #4 Discussion

The reveal in August 2019 that Marvel Studios will be bringing a Moon Knight series to the Disney+ service was one of the bigger pieces of news that got a lot of folks excited. Making a March 30th, 2022 debut, the series has Jeremy Slater serving as the head writer with Mohamed Diab leading the directing team. The project is planned for six episodes that clock in at the 40-50 minute range each as part of the fourth phase of the MCU.

This discussion is for the fourth episode of the TV series and what has come before. If you wish to refer to events from the comics that may spoil upcoming things, connections, and key character bits, please use the spoiler code.

The cast includes:

Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector / Moon Knight

Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow

Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart / Midnight Man

May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly

Lucy Thackeray portrays Donna

F. Murray Abraham voices the Egyptian moon god Khonshu

Antonia Salib as the Egyptian goddess Taweret

Rey Lucas as Elias Specto

Ann Akinjirin as Bobby

David Ganly as Billy

Fernanda Andrade as Wendy Spector

Additional casting includes Saffron Hocking, Sofia Asir, Ahmed Dash, Hazem Ehab, Amr Al-Qadi, Zizi Dagher, Sofia Danu, Karim El-Hakim, Shaun Scott, and Díana Bermudez in undisclosed roles.

The series was intended as a limited-run project that was filmed from April to October 2021 on location in Budapest and Jordan as well as Atlanta, GA.

Plot concept: The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...