The Creative Endeavors Thread Spins Its Wheels

I’ve been doing a lot, but none of it really seems to add up to much, and there’s a vague sense of dissatisfaction with the year thus far that I know doesn’t really match my reality but is kind of inescapable. The ongoing construction, though it’s nearing an obviously penultimate stage, is really starting to wear. Even though it’s been inadvertently sending me to the gym, which is great (and has in turn been sparking endorphins and therefore creative energy), I miss being able to rely on my own personal space to create on days that aren’t Sunday (Virginia Woolf was probably right about that, at least).

That said, I’ve been doing some conceptual work on the webcomic, gotten well ahead on pictures and even done some painting experiments, especially laying down a base layer of acrylic for oil. I was reading Ross King’s excellent book on Monet (still prefer The Judgment of Paris, though) and was reminded by a mention therein that I’d never tried it before. So Fleshstrand Posies was done atop a brown background; the difference is pretty noticeable closeup and I rather like it.

Today’s header was a shot from Festifools, the longrunning Ann Arbor papier-mache puppet parade that’s been an icon of the town’s creativity. It happened earlier this month apparently for the last time in its present form, its evening and longevity more of a reminder of how so much local creative energy seems to be increasingly hiding from view than anything else (I may go on about this at length in a couple of weeks).

How’s your work going?

