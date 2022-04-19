Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Apr. 19

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Josh, a student, whose plan for wealth and popularity as a musician didn’t pan out;

Tina, a manager of development events, is trained to give “George Washington” as a default response; and

Mattea, a tutor, whose little brother likes to compete with her in various areas. Mattea is a 10-day champ with winnings of $227,601.

Jeopardy!

LET’S GET SCIENTIFIC // THE ABCs OF INDIAN FOOD // POSSESSIVE THINGS // NONFICTION TELEVISION // RHYME TIME // I SEE YOU THERE!

DD1 – $800 – LET’S GET SCIENTIFIC – Showing great steadfastness in 2021, NASA landed this $2.7 billion rover on Mars, a mere 127 million miles away (Josh went “all in”, complete with the “shoving chips” hand motion, and lost $1,800.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $5,600, Tina $1,400, Josh $2,800.

Double Jeopardy!

APRIL FOOLS // MY LITERARY CREATIONS // POLICING & PUNISHMENTS // RELIGION IN THE 13th CENTURY // THE CAST OF THE MOVIE // “ICU” THERE!

DD2 – $1,200 – “ICU” THERE! – In a friendly legal term, it precedes “brief” (Josh lost $3,000 from his total of $7,200 vs. $14,000 for Mattea.)

DD3 – $2,000 – RELIGION IN THE 13th CENTURY – The oldest known manuscript of the Avesta, a sacred text of this ancient religion of Persia, was produced around 1258 (On the last clue of DJ, Mattea won $3,400 from her score of $14,000 vs. $8,600 for Josh.)

Josh missed the first two DDs, while Mattea found DD3 at the very end of DJ and wagered just enough to secure the runaway at $17,400 vs. $8,600 for Josh and $7,000 for Tina.

Final Jeopardy!

COUNTRIES OF AFRICA – Old maps depicting what’s now this 125,000-square-mile country labeled the area with the French word for “teeth”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Mattea dropped just $119 to win with $17,281 for an 11-day total of $244,882.

Odds and ends

Clue selection strategy: After Josh found DD2 with two other untouched categories remaining, Josh and Tina finsihed the three remaining clues in that category instead of trying to locate DD3. Mattea then chose the top three clues in the religion category before jumping over to the upper row clues in the last category.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the “1212 crusade known by this youthful name”, the Children’s Crusade.

Ken’s Korner: He displayed his sarcastic humor again when he referred to “My Dinner With Andre” as “action-packed”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Perseverance? DD2 – What is amicus? DD3 – What is Zoroastrianism? FJ – What is Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)?

