30 Day Simpsons Challenge Day 19: The One Where Moe Does The Thing

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about the character of Moe. Moe’s had a really wild ride like most of the leading supporting characters and today we want to know what your favorite Moe moment is or Moe episode overall.

Bonus Prompt: What would you call a Moe spinoff series and who would the supporting cast for it be, ala Cheers?

