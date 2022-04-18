30 Day Simpsons Challenge Day 18: Favorite Krusty Appearance Or Moment

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about the character of Krusty the Clown, one of the characters who has definitely seen his life go in just about every direction. What’s your best episode for him or best experience/gag?

Bonus Prompt: Where did Krusty go wrong in his life?

