The Secrets of Dumbledore Casts A Problematic Spell With The April 15th Weekend Box Office Win

The latest box office numbers have come in and the third entry in the Fantastic Beasts series has landed with a $43 million take. While we wait to see if it’s going to get the fourth and possibly fifth films in the original plan, it’s worth noting that the domestic release is not where the big money is for it as its overseas numbers are where it delivers. The film dropped by about $20 million domestically from the previous film which in itself was down from the original, and they opted to give it a strong theatrical push with no HBO Max same-weekend streaming. In the current market, it’s still likely to get close to if not cross the $100 million mark and this week may see some decent numbers throughout since it’s a school vacation week for a lot of kids.

The overseas side for it brought in $150 million so it does have a $193 million debut – and that’s without Russia and with half of China being under lockdown with COVID-19, which is still impacting a lot of return to theaters worldwide.

Close on the heels of the film is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 which added another $30 million in its second weekend to bring it to $119 million, making it one of the big stars of 2022 so far.

Also of note, Everything Everywhere All At Once expanded its reach for A24 to 2,220 screens and netted another $6.1 million to bring it to $17.6 with strong reviews and word of mouth.

The Batman crosses the $750 million mark worldwide this weekend and while yes it is a far cry from before, and when you add in inflation, but we’re still in this place where a lot of people who would normally would go didn’t – and that includes factoring in the really long runtime for it. Honestly, it’s why I’m not seeing it until HBO Max this week.

And of special note, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 keeps churning along as it adds another $350,000 to bring it to $33.9 million as it’s about to exit the top twelve list.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Warner Bros. $43,000,000 4,208 $10,219 $43,000,000 2 Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Paramount $30,000,000 4,258 $7,046 $119,612,388 3 Lost City, The Paramount $6,500,000 3,430 $1,895 $78,575,759 4 Everything Everywhere All at Once A24 $6,187,118 2,220 $2,787 $17,696,059 5 Father Stu Sony $5,700,000 2,705 $2,107 $8,027,000 6 Morbius Sony $4,700,000 3,462 $1,358 $65,118,131 7 Ambulance Universal $4,040,000 3,412 $1,184 $15,649,040 8 Batman, The Warner Bros. $3,800,000 2,535 $1,499 $365,035,121 9 K.G.F: Chapter 2 Sarigama Cinemas $2,875,000 510 $5,637 $4,602,000 10 Uncharted Sony $1,170,000 1,311 $892 $144,985,555 11 Beast (dir. Dilipkumar) Hamsini Entertainment Ltd $430,000 368 $1,168 $430,000 12 Jujutsu Kaisen 0 FUNimation Films $350,000 310 $1,129 $33,919,605

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

