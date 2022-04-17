Gadzooks! It’s a Gadzooks Night Thread!



The Easter Bunny is Comin’ to Town is a 1977 Rankin/Bass holiday special which is a sort-of sequel to 1970’s Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town. And if you thought that The Force Awakens was similar to A New Hope, that is nothing compared to what we have here, as Easter Bunny is pretty much a beat-for-beat remake of Santa Claus. Both stories are narrated by Fred Astaire. Both are centered around him playing a mailman who illegally opens someone else’s mail and reading questions written by children. And both follow their mythical holiday hero from birth onward, as they try to bring joy to a miserable town on the other side of a mountain, and in both cases, said mountain is the residence of some grouchy guy they must find a way to get past.



In the case of Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, that would be the Winter Warlock (“Oh, Winter, please!”), who really wasn’t that bad a guy, he was just a cranky neighbor who hated trespassers and wasn’t really bothering anyone. And Santa won him over by giving him a choo-choo train! Gadzooks in The Easter Bunny is Comin’ to Town is slightly more of a problem. For one thing, he’s a giant bear, which makes him more intimidating by default (Winter looked like he was wearing pajamas). For another, he steals from the kids of Kidville (a town populated entirely by orphaned children, and no, the special never gets into the dark implications of that). At Christmas, he will take their toys for bear reasons. At Halloween, he’ll swipe their pumpkins, also for bear reasons. And the kids don’t have a kid hunter on hand to just deal with him the easy way.

“Silly rrrrrrrrabbit! Trix are for kids!”

Of course, Gadzooks turns out to be a big softie and ultimately completely harmless despite being a giant ass grizzly bear, because once the kids of Kidville and Sunny the Easter Bunny give him a nice Easter outfit (the first one ever made!), he becomes their pal. Presumably, Gadzooks hated having to be naked all the time, and clothing makes him feel a lot better.



That doesn’t solve all of Sunny’s problems, though, as even with a giant ass grizzly bear on his side now, he still struggles with Town (no, seriously, the town is actually called “Town”). Town has really fucking stupid laws, including no one being allowed to have any children (meaning the entire population will eventually just die off, because no one in their right mind would ever move there) and everyone having to eat nothing but beans all the time. Fun fact: this special holds the Guinness World Record for “most references to beans made in a single hour of television without having any fart jokes.” It all makes Burgermeister Meisterburger’s “no more toys” rules in Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town seem not that crazy.



Have a hoppy night thread, y’all!

