30 Day Simpsons Challenge Day 17: Favorite Mr. Burns Appearance Or Moment

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about the character of Mr. Burns, one of the more unique growth characters over the run. What’s your favorite episode or moment with him?

Bonus Prompt: Where did Mr. Burns just feel overused or it simply didn’t work?

