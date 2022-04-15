Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Apr. 15

Introducing today’s contestants:

Allan, a fellow In pediatric critical care medicine, went to Space Camp but not into space;

Katie, a dietitian, visited the “amazing” Corn Palace; and

Mattea, a tutor, was a tour guide at Parliament in Ottawa. Mattea is an eight-day champ with winnings of $182,801.

Jeopardy!

IN THE ZOOM ROOM // 19th CENTURY AMERICA // HANDLE WITH AIR // A COUNTRY OF LAWS // YOUR TV HOST WITH THE MOST // HOMOPHONIC PAIRS

DD1 – $800 – 19th CENTURY AMERICA -On May 30, 1854 Pres. Pierce signed into law what was officially called “an act to organize the territories of” these 2 places” (Allan added $2,000 to his score of $2,800 to take the lead.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $4,600, Katie $3,000, Allan $4,800.

Double Jeopardy!

SAINTLY SPOTS // TRIOS // SCIENTIFIC CANADIAN // THESE SONGS REALLY MOVE // FEMALE LITERARY CHARACTERS // 5-LETTER WORDLES

DD2 – $800 – SAINTLY SPOTS – In 1506 Pope Julius II laid its first stone (Allan once again won $2,000, improving to $7,600 vs. $5,800 for Mattea.)

DD3 – $1,200 – SCIENTIFIC CANADIAN – James Gosling developed this 4-letter programming language at Sun Microsystems (Katie doubled to $14,000 vs. $21,800 for Mattea.)

Mattea didn’t find any of the DDs while her opponents scored on all of them, so it was a three-way race into FJ with Mattea at $21,800, Katie with $14,000 and Allan at $10,000.

Final Jeopardy!

ACADEMY AWARD WINNERS – In 2019 he won his first competitive Oscar, 36 years after a Student Academy Award for a film about a Brooklyn barbershop

Mattea and Allan were correct on FJ. Mattea added $6,201 to win with $28,001 for a nine-day total of $210,802. Allan only bet $5,000 on FJ, so he would have come up just short of Mattea’s score even if she had missed.

Odds and ends

Clue selection strategy: Late in DJ with DD3 still on the board, both Mattea and Allan chose clues in the same category where DD2 had already been found. DD3 eventually wound up with Katie and it enabled her to break up a potential runaway by Mattea.

That’s before our time: No one knew the 1993 Breeders song about one of these projectiles makes a “crash” & a “splash” is “Cannonball”, or that the main cereal rival of Kellogg’s in 1949 was Post.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are Kansas and Nebraska? DD2 – What is St. Peter’s Basilica? DD3 – What is Java? FJ – Who is Spike Lee?

