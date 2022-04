In the midst of the 800% slowed down tracks, a Joseph Bennett uploaded a video called Kellys Apollo onto Vimeo. Unlike with the other slowed down tracks, this one started out only slightly slower and then got gradually slower as it progressed. It also eventually cut off, so that it was only 4 minutes long as opposed to 74 minutes long.

In July of last year, a Kelly P. Chambers uploaded the video on Youtube, calling it Kelly’s Apollo. Here it is.

