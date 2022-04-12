The Mads Are Back Riff-Along Thread

In the not-too-distant future of 8 PM ET tonight, the Mad Scientists from Mystery Science Theater 3000, aka “The Mads,” aka Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff, will mercilessly mock yet another mess of terrible old shorts, the kind that screwed up your parents when they were kids. Tickets are $10 plus some stupid fees and can be bought here:

https://dumb-industries.com/tickets/anightofshorts7

Stick around for a live Q&A with the mads, as well as a mystery guest who’s still TBA as of like, an hour before showtime. (Maybe it’ll be you!)

Enjoy the show, turn down the lights, (Where applicable) don’t anger Coiley or Mr. B. Natural, as they are always watching. And as always, watch out for snakes!

