Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Apr. 12

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Zhe, a software engineer, tries to outdo his Jeopardy! champion wife;

Leah, a social studies teacher, has Potato, the geriatric, “stinky” dog; and

Mattea, a tutor, teaches LSAT preparation. Mattea is a five-day champ with winnings of $117,200.

Jeopardy!

ROCK ART // MEDICINE // GAME CHANGERS // FASHION // AMAZON PRIME // EVERYTHING FROM MOD TO MUD

DD1 – $1,000 – FASHION – This portmanteau word is used of a casual clothes for exercise & for just hanging out (Mattea completed a run of the opening category by doubling to $4,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $9,600, Leah -$200, Zhe $2,600.

Double Jeopardy!

ROCK ART // NEW TO MERRIAM WEBSTER // THE ACTOR’S MOVIE LINE // I HAVE A PLAN // HALLS OF FAME // A CHRISTIE MYSTERY

DD2 – $2,000 – ROCK ART – A national monument in New Mexico is named for its many these, from Greek for “rock” & “carvings” (Leah, with $5,800 vs. Mattea with $16,400, only bet $2,000, was correct and immediately realized she should have wagered more.)

DD3 – $1,600 – I HAVE A PLAN – In 1990 the Shatalin plan for moving the USSR to a free market was too radical even for this reformer who ousted Shatalin (Mattea won $3,000 from her score of $20,000 vs. $7,800 for Leah.)

Scores going into FJ: Mattea $25,400, Leah $7,800, Zhe $5,800.

Final Jeopardy!

GEOGRAPHIC TERMS – The 1964 article that gave this term its current use noted the “menace that haunts the Atlantic off our southeastern coast”

Mattea and Leah were correct on FJ, with Mattea adding $5,400 to win with $30,800 for a six-day total of $148,000.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: Ken seemed a bit taken aback that no one knew the video game that ended with “a giant asteroid blowing up its virtual island, leaving a black hole”, Fortnite.

Musical Mattea: We learned earlier that the champ is a Talking Heads fan, and today we found out she loves the debut album by Velvet Underground.

This day in shilling: This game was moving along very nicely until a sponsored video category with guest presenters ground it to a complete halt. There was also a post-category plug Ken had to read that likely made the difference in the last clue remaining unseen.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is athleisure? DD2 – What are petroglyphs? DD3 – Who is Gorbachev? FJ – What is the Bermuda Triangle?

