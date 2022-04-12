30 Day Simpsons Challenge Day 12: Favorite Travel Episode

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about all the kinds of places that this crazy family has gone. What’s been the best episode where they get to travel to someplace new?

Bonus Prompt: What’s travel episode didn’t capitalize on where they went properly?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...