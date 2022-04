HERE. WE. GO!

We’ve got the play in games on the 12th, 13th, and 15th. I’ll update this post after the 13th and provide the 8th seed playoff game on the 15th.

Join us to discuss the NBA playoffs and frankly anything else I don’t care. Please be kind to your fellow posters–you know the drill.

PASS ME THE ROCK!

