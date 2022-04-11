Weekly Games Thread’s Got the Bug

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question:

What’s a memorable experience not just with game bugs in general, but specifically a game bug that unexpectedly helped you? I for one just had a weekend-long slog of a struggle with a boss fight end with him getting caught on the arena geometry, freezing, before finally dying completely of his own accord, as I could not reach him to damage him. It was as much a relief to be over as an effective robbery of a real victory.

