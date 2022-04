Jake + Camila TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/fgf0WDWWV6 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 9, 2022

Tonight SNL is hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal, with musical guest Camilla Cabello! Gyllenhaal shall be returning for the second time after 15 years!

And tonight’s SNL vintage is from May 07, 2005, Johnny Knoxville; System of a Down.

