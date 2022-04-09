30 Day Simpsons Challenge Day 9: The World of Springfield

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about the world of Springfield. It’s a small but vast place and we want to know what your favorite setting or concept is within Springield as well as what you think is the most underutilized one?

Bonus Prompt: What would you bring into the real world that only exists in Springfield?

