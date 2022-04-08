The Friday Politics Thread

It’s Friday again and Trans People are still under siege by the Republican Party and its cronies. I’m still feeling a heady mix of scared, angry, and sad by all of that. But hey the weekend is still arriving so I’ll be ok. Anyhow let’s kick things off with some of the stuff I came across this week:

This Week’s Trans Musician is Lucia Lucas an Opera Baritone here she is singing Pietà, rispetto, amore from Macbeth

