The Friday Politics Thread

It’s Friday again and Trans People are still under siege by the Republican Party and its cronies. I’m still feeling a heady mix of scared, angry, and sad by all of that. But hey the weekend is still arriving so I’ll be ok. Anyhow let’s kick things off with some of the stuff I came across this week:
- By Brian Resnick and Noam Hassenfeld: What science still doesn’t know about the five senses
- Rani Molla with a behind the scenes look at Starbucks workers successfull unionization wave
- Fortesa Latifi has a profile on the teens fighting against Florida’s Don’t Say Gay and Trans Bill
- Rainesford Stauffer explains what Workplace Retailation is
- By Carlos Greaves The Young Man And The Tax Return
- Legal Kimchi an underrated D&D YouTuber has a lot of great videos. This is his most recent:
This Week’s Trans Musician is Lucia Lucas an Opera Baritone here she is singing Pietà, rispetto, amore from Macbeth