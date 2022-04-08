The Day Thread of Saesee Tiin

Saesee Tiin was one of the four Jedi Masters, particularly chosen for their skills in lightsaber combat that had been honed through years of war, that were sent to arrest Palpatine and then cut down within seconds.

Per Wookiepedia “A renowned starfighter ace, Tiin had been born on Iktotch, the moon of Iktotchon. Because of the battering winds of the moon, Tiin’s species had adapted toughened skin and blunt features….A natural telepath, Master Tiin failed to foresee his demise at the hands of the secret Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Sidious.”

May your natural telepathy be more useful to you than it was to him, happy posting OT people!

