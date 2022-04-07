The Day Thread of Oppo Rancisis

“Oppo Rancisis was a Force-sensitive Thisspiasian male Jedi Master…He was known to be one of the wisest members of the Council. He was respected for his quiet wisdom and devotion to the Force and was a survivor of the initial Great Jedi Purge.”

Despite being called “Dog-face” by Yareal Poof once, Oppo is supposed to be a serpent like being with a long tail and four arms seen only in the Clone Wars cartoon.

Hmmm, serpent-like and a hair that looks like a turban??? I am the only one seeing this?

Happy posting Day Thread and may you also be respected for your quiet wisdom.

