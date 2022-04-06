Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (April 6, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Today I’d like to spotlight my new favorite album, Fujii Kaze’s LOVE ALL SERVE ALL! I first heard Fujii Kaze last year when reading through some best of 2021 lists. His song “Kirari” quickly earned a spot on my own best of 2021 list after listening to it many, many times.

I loved the chill, catchy vibes and eagerly downloaded everything I could find of his. I was super excited when I saw that he was releasing a new album (featuring “Kirari”) this year, and now that it’s out I am happy to report that it is excellent! The album came out two weeks ago, and I have already listened to it too many times to count (okay, Apple would tell me how many times, but it’s probably an absurd number). My current favorite is probably “Matsuri”, which you may have seen QuinleyThorne share last week (I’m not the only one who loves this song, so it MUST be good!). Describing music is not something I’m skilled at, but my best attempt would be to say I like this song (and all Fujii Kaze songs) because I love his voice (there’s something smooth and breathy ((is that word?)) about it), they make me want to dance and chill with my friends, and just generally put me in a good mood.

The whole album is on YouTube, so if you like the songs shared here, give the rest a listen. It’s well worth your time!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...