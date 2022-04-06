Newswire Roundup, April 6

General news:
- Nancy Meyers (Private Benjamin, Father of the Bride) to make movie for Netflix
- Picard season three will reunite the entire main cast of TNG, as LeVar Burton (Lt. LaForge), Gates McFadden (Dr. Crusher), and Michael Dorn (Lt. Worf) will appear
- Morbius director Daniel Espinosa continues to nicely handle his (possibly disproportionate) share of criticism for the film’s failures: “It’s a strange thing to make something that is so public. Look, I have a lot of self-hatred so I have a lot of criticism of my own work. I’m always trying to focus on being better. But I am also proud of what I do. There are parts in all of my movies that I’m really proud of.”
- Richard Linklater’s proposed Oscars fix: “Get more rigorous. More hardcore. Don’t pander. Don’t cut categories and say ‘Well, nobody cares who edits.’ Bullshit.”
- HBO Max wants the Robert Downey Jr. Sherlock Holmes movies to get spinoff series
- Noel Gallagher, legendary asshole, doesn’t think much of Harry Styles as a songwriter: “You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song …. I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar trying to write a middle eight for something.”
- Japanese director Sion Sono accused of sexual assault and misconduct
- Iranian director Asghar Farhadi found guilty of plagiarizing story for latest film A Hero from former student. [EDIT: according to better sources, he has been indicted, and not yet found guilty.]
New music:
- New Father John Misty album, titled Chloe and the Next 20th Century, arrives Friday April 8
- Joyce Manor (a band, and not your mother’s favorite mystery writer) teases new album 40 oz. to Fresno with new single “Gotta Let It Go.” Ripping off album titles from Sublime – bold move, Cotton.
Trailers and release dates:
- Physical (Apple TV Plus show), June 3
- Clip from Tokyo Vice pilot. Directed by Michael Mann (Manhunter), and starring Rachel Keller (Fargo) and Ansel Elgort (prison, but not yet). Clip is exclusive to the mothership and cannot be embeded. Naming your show after Tokyo and casting two super-white leads – another bold move.
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, starring Jenny Slate (SNL). Arrives June 24.
- Barry season three (HBO, Bill Hader)
- Outer Range, starring Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots, and a large hole in the ground