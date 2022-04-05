Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Apr. 5

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Mattea, a tutor, has a jean jacket that is getting passed down through generations;

Kathleen, a government contractor, lived in a fort with a cannon in the backyard; and

Camron, a high school social studies teacher, is an experienced D&D dungeon master. Camron is a one-day champ with winnings of $24,200.

Jeopardy!

HOW ARE YOU FIXED FOR BLADES? // LAST NAME’S THE SAME // INSTRUMENTAL TV THEMES // CLEAR “I”s // FULL ARTS // CAN’T LOSE

DD1 – $600 – FULL ARTS – A new exhibit, this movement “Beyond Borders” has a 1936 work showing high heels & a rosary tangled in what looks like fish nets (Camron lost the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Camron -$1,000, Kathleen $2,400, Mattea $4,600.

Double Jeopardy!

WORLD GEOGRAPHY // DOGS // SCRAMBLED NOVELS // ADJECTIVES // MOVIE CRITICS // 6 DEGREES OF SIR FRANCIS BACON

DD2 – $1,600 – DOGS – In legend, these low-slung Welsh dogs were used to pull fairy carriages (Kathleen improved by $4,000 to $9,200 vs. $9,800 for Mattea.)

DD3 – $1.600 – 6 DEGREES OF SIR FRANCIS BACON – Francis’ dad was friends with Matthew Parker, who in this job from 1559 to 1575 gave the Anglican Church its distinct identity (With two other clues remaining, Mattea added $1,000 to her score of $17,000 vs. $16,000 for Kathleen.)

This developed into a two-player contest in DJ, and Mattea scored on DD3 very late in the round, helping hold the lead into FJ at $18,000 vs. $16,000 for Kathleen and $2,200 for Camron.

Final Jeopardy!

CLASSIC GAMES – Reuben Klamer, who passed away in 2021 at age 99, developed this game relatable to “literally everyone on Earth”

Mattea and Kathleen were correct on FJ. Mattea added $14,001 to win with $32,001 (she had a very delightful reaction to her victory as well, and could be heard saying “My student loan is paid off.”).

Odds and ends

Tough category of the day: The players missed four clues in LAST NAME’S THE SAME, including sci-fi scribe William & “Laugh-In” poet Henry (Gibson) and U.K. Labour prime minister Harold & rocker Nancy (Wilson).

Strategy corner: With DD3 remaining on the board and two untouched categories remaining, the contestants selected the top-row clue first for both.

Production note: During a clue about Putin, “Recorded on Jan. 27, 2022” appeared in the corner of the screen.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Surrealism? DD2 – What are Corgis? DD3 – What is Archbishop of Canterbury? FJ – What is (The Game of) Life? (Maybe there should be a space on The Game of Life that reads: “Go on game show, win big and pay off student loan”).

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...