Newswire Roundup, April 4

The Grammys happened. In other news:
- RIP Estelle Harris (Seinfeld, Toy Story)
- Morbius wins weekend box office with $39M
- ABC cancels Match Game (because the host shot a woman to death), The Hustler, Card Sharks, and Celebrity Dating Game
- The Crow to be rebooted with Bill Skarsgård in the lead
- Bobby Moynihan to star in Thundercats spoof for Comedy Central
- Despite Carter Burwell’s predictions of retirement, Ethan Coen will solo direct new yet-untitled film for producing studios Working Title and Focus
- Jim Carrey may retire after Sonic 2 (for what could there be left to accomplish?) and is not a fan of Paul Dano’s Riddler
- Alanis Morissette hops a trend, performs her own “You Oughta Know” Bridgerton-style (I don’t know what that means and did not bother to find out)
April Fools Day:
- Jimmys Kimmel and Fallon swapped shows
- Adult Swim did its thing, airing altered, glitchy versions of its usual lineup
- Bruce Campbell shares photo of him in makeup chair looking strange … as in, like Doctor Strange. I’m filing this as a prank because I refuse to let my heart get broken
More Oscar fallout:
- Will Smith resigns from the Academy
- Denzel Washington continued his religious-inspired takes: “There’s a saying: When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong. The devil goes, ‘Oh, no, leave him at home.’ My favorite. Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because you’re trying to do something right. And for whatever reason, the devil got ahold of the circumstance that night. … There but for the grace of God, go any of us. Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer.”