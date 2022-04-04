Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Apr. 4

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Camron, a high school social studies teacher, is “enamored of knights and castles”;

Sarah, a news assistant, is on the COVID team at the Times; and

Nell, a museum educator, has “technically” played every Shakespearian heroine. Nell is a one-day champ with winnings of $24,401.

Jeopardy!

CHANGES ON THE U.S. MAP // ALL’S “VEL” THAT ENDS “VEL” // BOOK PARTS, REIMAGINED // EVERYTHING IS GOLDEN // THE HIT OF THE DECADE // BENJAMIN FRANKLIN

DD1 – $600 – CHANGES IN THE U.S. MAP – The coastal town of Manchester, Massachusetts has these three words added to its name in 1989 (Camron won $2,000 and improved to $5,800 to take the lead from Sarah.)

Scores going into DJ: Nell $2,200, Sarah $5,400, Camron $8,200.

Double Jeopardy!

ASIAN MONARCHS // BIRTH OF A WRITER // PHYSICAL GEOGRAPHY // BRANDS // CITY FOLK // WORDS THAT SHOULD RHYME

DD2 – $1,600 – BIRTH OF A WRITER – Georgia was the birthplace of this 1980s Pulitzer Prize winner, the 8th child of African-American sharecroppers (Nell, from third place, lost $3,400 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $1.600 – ASIAN MONARCHS – For his reputation as a lawgiver, this king of ancient Babylon has his portrait in the chamber of the U.S. House of Reps. (Camron won $5,200 from his score of $17,800 vs. $7,400 for Sarah.)

Camron scored on both of his DD opportunities and built a convincing runaway into FJ at $24,600 vs. $9,000 for Sarah. Nell, who was impressive in Friday’s victory, got out of the red on the last clue of DJ at $1,200.

Final Jeopardy!

CURRENT TELEVISION – Fittingly, the last name of the family at the center of this drama is from French for “king”

Sarah and Nell were correct on FJ. Camron only dropped $400 to win with $24,200.

Odds and ends

Historical hang-ups: No one knew that Cape Canaveral was for a period of time called Cape Kennedy, or that Ben Franklin’s famous almanac was named “Poor Richard’s Almanack”.

Strategy corner: When the players left the ponderous sponsored video category for last in the first round, it set the stage for three leftovers in DJ. Better to get those categories out of the way quickly, rather than forcing round one to go long and potentially shortening DJ.

Judging the writers: Looks like this time, they understood that clues about older pop music are easier than ones about the new stuff, as the category about the decades of hits went top-to-bottom in chronological order.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is -by-the-Sea? DD2 – Who is Alice Walker? DD3 – Who was Hammurabi? FJ – What is “Succession”?

