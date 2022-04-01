News
News

Newswire Roundup, April 1

Feel free to expand on these topics in the comments, or add your own.

General news:

  • CBS renews all three NCIS shows
  • E3 cancelled again
  • Michael Bay admits he “should have stopped” making Transformer movies years ago
  • Avengers costars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to work together again on Jason Bateman-directed Apple movie Project Artemis

Oscar fallout:

  • Oscar producers now claims LAPD offered to arrest Will Smith

Bruce Willis news:

  • Razzies retract Bruce Willis “award”: “If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie.”
  • Haley Joel Osment shares tribute to Willis
  • Kevin Smith apologizes for decade of complaining about Willis

Trailers:

  • New SNL with Jerrod Carmichael
  • Netflix documentary White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
  • Ten Percent, Sundance Now series