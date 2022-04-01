Newswire Roundup, April 1

Feel free to expand on these topics in the comments, or add your own.
General news:
- CBS renews all three NCIS shows
- E3 cancelled again
- Michael Bay admits he “should have stopped” making Transformer movies years ago
- Avengers costars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to work together again on Jason Bateman-directed Apple movie Project Artemis
Oscar fallout:
- Oscar producers now claims LAPD offered to arrest Will Smith
Bruce Willis news:
- Razzies retract Bruce Willis “award”: “If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie.”
- Haley Joel Osment shares tribute to Willis
- Kevin Smith apologizes for decade of complaining about Willis
Trailers:
- New SNL with Jerrod Carmichael
- Netflix documentary White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
- Ten Percent, Sundance Now series
