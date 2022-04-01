April 2022 TV Preview – Network & Cable

The CW

Would I Lie To You

Based on the original, hit British series of the same name, Would I Lie To You? is a hilarious comedy panel show hosted by actor, writer, comedian Aasif Mandvi that elevates the “art of lying.” Lightning-quick team captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees lead opposing pairs of celebrity guests who must determine who is sharing facts and who is full of fiction by asking questions and watching body language to determine which stories are outrageous but true, and which are made-up. This season’s stellar cast of celebrity guests includes Brooke Shields, Amber Ruffin, Laura Benanti, Michael Ian Black, Andrea Martin, Julie Klausner, Jordan Klepper, Adam Pally, Chris Gethard, Dulcé Sloan, and Preet Bharara

Starring: Aasif Mandvi, Matt Walsh, Sabrina Jalees

Quick Thoughts: I adore the original and if you want to get trapped in a YouTube hole for a few hours may I suggest this & this to start with? The British panel show nerds on the internet are dubious that this will work after the hash we made of our version of Taskmaster. But this remake is apparently borne of the love the producers have for the original. Which…yeah. I feel like the creators of Evil and The Good Fight don’t just produce a random panel show on the CW if you’re not doing it out of love. The cast is brilliant. I can’t wait for the Amber Ruffin and Chris Gethard episodes. And it’s airing on Saturdays so get it while you can because that placement doesn’t bode well.

Premieres April 9th

CBS

Come Dance With Me

Each week on Come Dance With Me, aspiring kids – ranging in age from 9 to 15 years old – will share their love of dance with their supportive, albeit untrained, adult family members. The pairs will go on uplifting and emotional journeys to learn and perform challenging routines, with the assistance of professional choreographers. All the dance partners will perform a fierce new routine each week in hopes of earning top scores from the judges, so they can continue in the competition. Throughout the season, each duo will learn and perform different styles of dance, from hip hop and ballroom to contemporary and theatrical, among others. Each judge can award up to 10 points per team for their routine, on the criteria of technique, team chemistry and showmanship. At the end of each night, the two lowest-scoring teams will battle each other in a freestyle dance-off, and the judges will determine which team is eliminated and which will continue in the competition. At the end of the season, only one team will win the $100,000 grand prize.

Starring: Phillip Lawrence, Jenna Dewan, Dexter Mayfield, Tricia Miranda

Quick Thoughts: What I have learned from watching episodes of So You Think You Can Dance Jr. is that I can declare a child to be my nemesis. And I will hold on to that grudge forever. So…maybe I’ll just wait for So You Think You Can Dance but with no children to come back this summer.

Premieres April 15th

PBS

Benjamin Franklin

Ken Burns’s four-hour documentary, Benjamin Franklin, explores the revolutionary life of one of the 18th century’s most consequential figures, whose work and words unlocked the mystery of electricity and helped create the United States.

Premieres April 4th

AMC

61st Street

This compelling drama series follows Moses Johnson, a promising, Black high school athlete, who is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, he finds himself in the eye of the storm as police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong. Timely and provocative, 61st Street is set against the systemic abuse happening in some of America’s most vulnerable communities.

Starring: Tosin Cole, Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, Holt McCallany, Bentley Green, Killian Scott, Andrene Ward-Hammond

Premieres April 10th

The Food Network

Big Restaurant Bet

Through six, one-hour episodes, Geoffrey Zakarian presents eight talented chefs with the opportunity to take the next step in their culinary career with challenges to determine who has what it takes to run their first restaurant. When it comes to developing and operating a successful restaurant, there is no one with more knowledge than Geoffrey, and he is putting his reputation on the line to lift up a new generation of chefs competing to make their restaurant vision come true.

Premieres April 5th

Bake or Break

On Bake or Break, Stephanie Boswell and her team focus on one crashing bakery and figure out how to completely makeover their business. To stop these pastry shops from bleeding money, she must freshen up stale recipes and revamp dingy storefronts, along with HGTV designers Lauren Makk and Breegan Jane, to get customers back in the door. Stephanie does not sugarcoat the truth from the bakery owners as she diagnoses their problems. But with her sharp eyes, razor wit and loving compassion, Stephanie can transform these battered pastry shops and burnt-out bakeries to gleaming showrooms filled with delicious sweets and vibrant, eye-popping desserts.

Premieres April 11th

Spectrum

Long Slow Exhale

The drama follows J.C. Abernathy, a successful Head Coach of a competitive women’s college basketball team who finds herself in the middle of a potentially career shattering sexual abuse scandal. As she tries to find the truth among the many secrets she uncovers, she has to make hard decisions that will affect her, her family and the team of female athletes who all rely on her.

Starring: Rose Rollins, Josh Lucas, Ian Harding, Lyriq Bent, Shalini Bathina, Enajite Esegine, Brittney Elena, Jazmine Stewart, Isabella Star LaBlanc, Carmen Flood, Erin Croom

Quick Thoughts: Casting the actor who played Ezra on Pretty Little Liars as a predatory coach is some exquisite meta casting.

Premieres April 4th

Showtime

The First Lady

A revelatory reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies. Following the lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt, this series delves deep into the Ladies’ personal and political lives. Exploring everything from their journeys to Washington, family life, and world-changing political contributions, the impact of the White House’s women is no longer hidden from view.

Starring: Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson, O.T. Fabgenle, Aaron Eckhart, Keifer Sutherland, Jayme Lawsome, Kristine Froseth, Eliza Scanlen, Julian De Niro, Jake Picking, Charlie Plummer, Dakota Fanning, Judy Greer, Rhys Wakefield, Regina Taylor, Lily Rabe

Quick Thoughts: I’m very excited for this and hope it does well so we get a season covering Julia Gardiner Tyler, who married a man 30 years older than her after a cannon explosion killed her father on a leisurely day cruise. She was also a New Yorker that just really loved the hell out of slavery and I just think having a season with a villainous First Lady would be fun.

Premieres April 17th

The Man Who Fell To Earth

An alien crashes deep into the oilfields of New Mexico with a mission: he must find the brilliant scientist Justin Falls, the one woman on earth who can help save his species. Even as he struggles to adapt to our world and to become more “human,” her faith in humanity couldn’t be lower. An unlikely duo, together they discover that in order to save his world, they must first save ours. An inspired continuation of the novel by Walter Tevis and the iconic 1976 film starring David Bowie.

Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Bill Nighy, Jimmi Simpson, Clarke Peters, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye

Premieres April 24th

I Love That For You

Inspired by true events, this hilarious new comedy follows childhood leukemia survivor Joanna Gold as she chases her lifelong dream of becoming a home shopping channel host. Shedding her “cancer girl” label, she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life and befriends her idol , the charismatic star of the network. But when a little white lie to her boss turns into a big snowy avalanche, Joanna finds that living the dream comes with a hefty price tag.

Starring: Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon, Jenifer Lewis, Paul James, Ayden Mayeri, Matt Rogers, Punam Patel

Premieres April 29th

HBO

The Invisible Pilot

The series tells the tale of Gary Betzner, a charismatic, daredevil husband and father who unexpectedly jumped off a bridge in 1977, despite a seemingly happy home life and a lucrative career as a pilot. His small-town Arkansas community searches for his body in vain while family and friends seek answers. Years later, a mysterious story emerges involving hypnosis, secret identities and a double life of dangerous missions and law-breaking. And that’s just the beginning.

Premieres April 4th

The Baby

When 38-year-old Natasha is unexpectedly landed with a baby, her life of doing what she wants, when she wants, dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative and with violent powers, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a horror show. Where does it come from? What does it want? And what lengths will Natasha have to go to in order to get her life back? She doesn’t want a baby. The baby wants her.

Starring: Michelle De Swarte, Amira Ghazalla, Amber Grappy, Patrice Naiambana, Sinéad Cusack, Shvorne Marks, Isy Suttie, Tanya Reynolds, Seyan Sarvan, Karl Davies, Divian Ladwa

Premieres April 24th

We Own This City

We Own This City is a six-hour, limited series chronicling the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. It examines the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.

Starring: Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles, Jamie Hector, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Rob Brown, McKinley Belcher III, Larry Mitchell, Wunmi Mosaku, Dagmara Domińczyk, Don Harvey, Delaney Williams, David Corenswet, Ian Duff, Lucas Van Engen, Treat Williams, Gabrielle Carteris, Domenick Lombardozzi, Thaddeus Street, Tray Chaney, Jermaine Crawford, Nathan E. Corbett, Chris Clanton

Premieres April 25th

Starz

Gaslit

The story follows Martha Mitchell, a big personality with an even bigger mouth. Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell. Despite her party affiliation, she’s the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and her personal life to unravel.

Starring: Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Wigham, Darby Camp

Premieres April 24th

Epix

Billy the Kid

An epic romantic adventure series based on the life of famous American outlaw Billy the Kid, also known as William H. Bonney — from his humble Irish roots, to his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger in the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond.

Starring: Tom Blyth, Daniel Webber

Premieres April 24th

