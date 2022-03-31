The 3/31 Day Thread is Best At Helping

In February 2016, my friend told me I needed to drive to the Petco where she worked because I had to pick up a cat. I wasn’t even considering adopting a cat, but she had one there for me. So I drove the half hour from my apartment to her store. She made me grab a cart, and then led me around the store, filling up the cart with supplies. Then she brought me to the employee break room where, sure enough, was a carrier with a cat. Her coworker who also ran a rescue had taken in this litter found on the street. When my friend decided it was time for me to get a cat, the coworker thought one in particular would be a good fit.

So I took the carrier and my supplies and drove back to Boulder. And I’ve been stuck with this cat ever since.

