Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MARCH 31ST, 2022:

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart (HBO Max)

Ex On The Beach Season Premiere (MTV)

Inventions That Changed History (Discovery+)

Julia Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition (WE tv)

Moonshot (HBO Max)

Night’s End (Shudder)

Rat In The Kitchen Series Premiere (TBS)

Super Pupz Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder (Paramount+)

How We Roll Series Premiere (CBS)

Young Justice: Phantoms (Part 2) (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, APRIL 1ST, 2022:

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (Netflix)

Battle Freestyle (Netflix)

Captain Nova (Netflix)

Celeb Five: Behind The Curtain (Netflix)

Forever Out Of My League (Netflix)

Slow Horses Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Bubble Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Last Bus (Netflix)

The Outlaws Series Premiere (Prime Video)

The Thaw (HBO Max)

Tomorrow (Netflix)

Trivia Quest (Netflix)

SATURDAY, APRIL 2ND, 2022:

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For (Lifetime)

Fatal Fandom (Lifetime)

Impractical Jokers Season Premiere (TruTV)

Just One Kiss (Hallmark)

Tomorrow (Netflix)

Whitney, A Look Back (CBS)

SUNDAY, APRIL 3RD, 2022:

Always Amore (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Saints & Sinners Season Premiere (Bounce)

64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

MONDAY, APRIL 4TH, 2022:

Benjamin Franklin (PBS)

Harry Wild Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

Long Slow Exhale Series Premiere (Spectrum)

TUESDAY, APRIL 5TH, 2022:

Best Restaurant Bet Series Premiere (Food)

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (Netflix)

30 For 30: Shark (ESPN)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director’s Edition (Paramount+)

Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6TH, 2022:

Body Parts Series Premiere (TLC)

Furioza (Netflix)

Green Mother’s Club Series Premiere (Netflix)

Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story (Netflix)

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! (Netflix)

The Hardy Boys Season Two Premiere (Hulu)

The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On Series Premiere (Netflix)

