Weekly Games Thread Meets Where Rubber Hits Road

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question:

Vehicle sections are hard to get right in video games. But, and I’m being as broad as possible here out of respect, they are an unexpected highlight and recurring focus in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which I started playing in co op with LibraryLass on Saturday. We’re having a great time. So yeah, what are some of strongest memories with vehicles in games, positive and negative?

Please look forward to Game News Roundup March ’22 coming atcha next week! Please enjoy one of Wolfman’s latest articles, and look forward to Dramus’ latest One Giant Leap coming soon!

