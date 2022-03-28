Fleetwood Mac Song Tournament Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 1 Results

Match 1: “Rhiannon” (53) vs. “Black Magic Woman” (8)

Match 2: “Sara” (29) vs. “Over My Head” (20)

Match 3: “The Chain” (53) vs. “Little Lies” (13)

Match 4: “Second Hand News” (44) vs. “Sisters of the Moon” (4)

Match 5: “Everywhere” (35) vs. “Hypnotized” (10)

Match 6: “Say You Love Me” (38) vs. “The Ledge” (11)

Match 7: “Landslide” (54) vs. “Somebody’s Gonna Get Their Head Kicked in Tonight” (5)

Match 8: “Gold Dust Woman” (42) vs. “Don’t Stop” (16)

Match 9: “Never Going Back Again” (31) vs. “Silver Springs” (19)

Match 10: “Dreams” (50) vs. “Songbird” (10)

Match 11: “Hold Me” (39) vs. “Over & Over” (8)

Match 12: “Go Your Own Way” (49) vs. “Albatross” (11)

Match 13: “Tusk” (44) vs. “Seven Wonders” (13)

Match 14: “Big Love” (25) vs. “Big Love” (The Dance version) (12)

Match 15: “I Don’t Want to Know” (23) vs. “Monday Morning” (20)

Match 16: “You Make Loving Fun G*psy” (32) vs. “G*psy” (31)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “I Don’t Want to Know“ (23) in a close match against “Monday Morning” (20).

Song with most votes to be eliminated – “G*psy” (31) in an extremely close match against “You Make Loving Fun” (32)

Biggest beatdown – “Landslide” (54) beat “Somebody’s Gonna Get Their Head Kicked in Tonight” (5) by a… huge amount of a whopping 49 votes.

Voting end 30 March, 10 PM EDT

