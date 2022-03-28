30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 28: Bad Forced Gameplay

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about when things shift quickly and just suck. These are the moment where, for example, you’re watching a cinematic and it suddenly forces you into playing without being prepared for it.

Bonus Prompt: What’s the game that did this and succeeded?

