30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 27: Funniest Game

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about the game where humor is at its core. What game have you found that has worked its humor the best, either in select moments or just as its whole baseline approach?

Bonus Prompt: What’s the game that tried to be funny but just failed completely?

