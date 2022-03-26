The Day Thread of Yarael Poof

Continuing with the lesser known Jedi Masters we have Yarael Poof today. First appearing in Episode 1 as a seated background figure with no lines, Lucas unceremoniously had him Poochied off-screen before Episode 2, to be replaced by last OT’s Coleman Trebor. His stated reason was he too closely resembled a Kaminoan and he thought this would cause confusion. I guess because Kamino was supposed to be a secret planet and thus would make no sense for a Jedi Master to be from there?

Anyways, Yarael is described in Wookiepedia as “He was both an expert practitioner of Jedi mind tricks and illusions and a skilled diplomat and teacher.….Poof was regarded as a noble thinker among the Jedi High Council.[13] However, although appearing as a serene thinker among the Council members, Poof also had a mischievous side and enjoyed playing mind tricks on colleagues.[14] He believed that, while there sometimes existed conflict between peace and justice, Jedi must always strive to protect both ideals.[7]“

May you also strive towards the ideals of peace and justice Day Threaders!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...