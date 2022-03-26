March Madness – Elite 8 Thread

Thread to discuss this weekend’s slate of games that’ll determine the Men’s College Basketball Final Four.

Bracket Challenge Update: Tied for first place in our group now is Molecular Lionel and fireindaarcade at 520 points. Both are also among the few with their Champion pick (Kansas and Villanova) alive. Zvex Fuzz Factory, Mr. Plow, Psmith, and NotHoliday are tied for third, though Factory is the only of those with signigant potential points remaining. Kevzero, Malthusc, and Kierkegaardless are lower in our current rankings, but in the club of still having a shot to finish with over 900 points and towards the top of our standings.

You can track the ongoing state of the group here: https://fantasy.espn.com/tournament-challenge-bracket/2022/en/group?groupID=4700790

Here's your Elite 8 TV schedule:



Saturday

6:09 p.m. – Houston vs. Villanova (TBS)

After Game 1 – Duke vs. Arkansas (TBS)



Sunday

2:20 p.m. – Kansas vs. Miami (CBS)

After Game 1 – North Carolina vs. Saint Peter's (CBS)#MarchMadness — Andy Pollack (@andysrandomness) March 26, 2022

