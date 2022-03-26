30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 26: Gameplay Is King

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about the game where the story takes the backseat and you just enjoy the mechanics and what’s involved, giving story little attention?

Bonus Prompt: What’s the game where the story was so bad that it overshadowed the excellent gameplay?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...