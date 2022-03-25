Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Mar. 25

Introducing today’s contestants:

Nicole, a teacher & writer, won’t release her poetry inspired by Shakespeare;

Jackie, a pension calculation developer, whose family got on Channel 6 Action News with a Phillies celebration; and

Ciara, an undergraduate student, auditioned for the show on Zoom for her 21st birthday. Ciara is a one-day champ with winnings of $27,601.

Jeopardy!

POP MUSIC PHILLY-STYLE // A BIT OF BRIT LIT // 3-LETTER WORDS // ALPHABET LAND // BEER TODAY // LAWN TOMORROW

DD1 – $600 – BEER TODAY – Planning ahead a bit, he signed a 9,000-year lease in 1759 on the St. James’s Gate brewery in Dublin for 45 pounds a year (Nicole won $3,000 from her leading score of $5,600.)

Scores going into DJ: Ciara $3,400, Jackie $4,600, Nicole $8,400.

Double Jeopardy!

WHAT THE HILL? // AMERICAN LAW // SCIENTISTS // TIME TO CALL IT A DAY // HISTORY’S MISTER “E”s // THE ACADEMY MUSEUM OF MOTION PICTURES

DD2 – $2,000 – TIME TO CALL IT A DAY – Richard Nixon was this type of teacher, but Jimmy Carter is more famous for being one (Ciara moved from last to first by winning $3,000 from her total of $9,400 vs. 10,800 for Jackie.)

DD3 – $800 – AMERICAN LAW – Lady Liberty is on the logo of the American Association of Lawyers in this field, founded in 1946 (Jackie, in the lead with $14,600, lost $4,000 vs. $13,600 for Ciara.)

Scores going into FJ: Ciara $15,200, Jackie $10,600, Nicole $12,000.

Final Jeopardy!

U.S. CITY NAMES – Adopted in 1845, the name of this state capital is a feminized form of a big body of water

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Jackie wisely made a modest wager from third place of $3,100, which was good enough for the win at $7,500.

Odds and ends

Tough category of the day: The players missed four out of five in LAWN TOMORROW, including one that “Caddyshack” fans might have gotten about the “varmint” that tears up lawns, the gopher.

One more thing: We had a rare appearance of a piece of popular music in a clue, as they played part of the Soul Train theme, “TSOP (The Sound of Philadelphia)”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Guinness? DD2 – What is Sunday school teacher? DD3 – What is immigration law? FJ – What is Atlanta?

