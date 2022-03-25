All Things Cricket: March 25th

- Australia has run the table in the group stage of the #CWC22 with astounding ease. If they lose from here on out, it will either be a monumental effort by another team, or an epic collapse by them. They still have two games to win, though. They could get England next if England beats Bangladesh by a small margin and India beats South Africa by a larger margin, or West Indies if South Africa wins, or India if they only barely beat South Africa and England beats Bangladesh by a lot. England still needs to beat Bangladesh to get to the semifinals.
- Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs in the Lahore Test to win the series 1-0-2. The three remaining ODIs and the solo T20 on the tour will also be in Lahore because of the pitch issues in Rawalpindi.
- England and West Indies have also finally found a pitch with wickets in it at Grenada after two draws. England got a rear-guard action from the 10th wicket pair of Jack Leach and Saqib Mahmood to climb over 200 in their first innings. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow each had ducks. West Indies have answered with 232/8 and Josh Da Silva at 54* batting with Kemar Roach at stumps on day 2.
- The IPL starts tomorrow at Mumbai with MS Dhoni and CSK taking on Shreyas Iyer and KKR.
- Western Australia and Victoria will play in the Sheffield Shield final at the WACA in Perth.
- That’s all I have. Also, Gonzaga will not win the NCAA basketball tournament again this year, which means possibly no apocalypse, so that’s a good thing.